Railways Explains Reason for Having Only Front and Rear General Compartments and Middle AC Coach in Trains: Trending News







Why General Coaches are Always Placed at the End or Beginning of the Train?

New Delhi. Indian Railways is the biggest means of operation. Train travel is cheap as well as comfortable. Because of which lakhs of people travel by train every day. Obviously, a system will be needed to run such a large network, so the system works in the railways as well. According to the convenience of the passengers, many types of coaches are engaged in the train. In this, coaches like general coaches to sleeper, 3rd AC, 2nd AC, 1st AC are engaged. There is also a difference in the ticket prices of all these coaches.

But have you ever noticed that why general coaches are always placed at the end or beginning of the train in any train. Yes, you will see this in almost every train, where general coaches are arranged like this. But do you know why railways do this. Is there any specific reason behind this?

The location of these coaches has also been decided by the Railways thoughtfully. The convenience and safety of the passengers is also kept in mind while arranging different classes of coaches in the train.

According to the railway official, the general coaches of the train are more crowded than the sleeper and AC coaches. General coaches carry a large number of passengers boarding and alighting from each station. That’s why by placing general compartment at the front and rear of any train, the crowd of passengers gets divided equally. If this is not done, there will be a huge crowd of people in the middle of the station and the entire system of the railway station will collapse.

The balance of the train is also maintained by moving the general coaches back and forth. The general coaches of any train are the most crowded, so if the general coaches are in the middle, the balance of the entire train will be disturbed due to the excess load in the middle. Due to this, there will be problem in board-dboard also. In such a situation, goods and passengers will not be able to go in both the directions. That’s why general coaches are placed at both the corners for the convenience of the passengers.

People accused the railway of placing general coaches in the front or back of the train to put poor passengers at risk in case of an accident. However, the Railways denied this and said that the location of each compartment is determined by established rules of train operation, not by the class of the compartment.

FIRST PUBLISHED : June 08, 2023, 10:49 IST





