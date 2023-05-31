Rainbow M&M Cake Recipe: Tiny Master Cake’s Delicious Miniature Rainbow M&M Cake Recipe

Introduction:

Rainbow M&M Cake is a delicious miniature cake recipe that is perfect for any occasion. This colorful cake is made with M&M candies and has a moist and fluffy texture. In this article, we will be sharing the recipe for this tasty cake, which is brought to you by Tiny Master Cake.

Ingredients:

To make this Rainbow M&M Cake, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup M&M candies

Instructions:

Follow these simple steps to make the Rainbow M&M Cake:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 6-inch cake pan and set aside.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Step 3: In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.

Step 4: Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, alternating with the milk. Mix until well combined.

Step 5: Stir in the vanilla extract and M&M candies.

Step 6: Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top with a spatula.

Step 7: Bake the cake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Step 8: Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 9: Once the cake has cooled, decorate it with additional M&M candies and enjoy!

Conclusion:

Rainbow M&M Cake is a fun and colorful dessert that is perfect for any occasion. This miniature cake recipe is easy to make and requires only a few simple ingredients. With its moist and fluffy texture and delicious M&M candy flavor, this cake is sure to be a hit with both kids and adults. So why not try making this tasty cake recipe today and enjoy the rainbow of flavors that it has to offer!

