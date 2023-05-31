“Rainbow Nail Art Tutorial for Natural Long Nails”: Step-by-Step Tutorial for Natural Long Nails: Creating a Rainbow Nail Art Design

Rainbow Nail Art Design: Step by Step Tutorial for Natural Long Nails

Are you tired of the same old boring nail colors? Do you want to add some color and fun to your nails? Rainbow nail art is the perfect solution for you! This design is vibrant, eye-catching, and perfect for any occasion. In this step-by-step tutorial, we will walk you through how to create a rainbow nail art design on natural long nails.

What You Will Need:

A base coat

White nail polish

Red nail polish

Orange nail polish

Yellow nail polish

Green nail polish

Blue nail polish

Purple nail polish

A small detail brush

A topcoat

Step 1: Apply a Base Coat

Before you begin, it is important to apply a base coat to your nails. This will help protect your nails from any damage and will also make the nail polish last longer. Apply one coat of the base coat and let it dry completely.

Step 2: Paint Your Nails White

Once the base coat is dry, apply two coats of white nail polish to your nails. Let the polish dry completely before moving on to the next step.

Step 3: Paint the Rainbow Colors

Using the small detail brush, paint a thin line of red nail polish in an arch shape on the tip of your index finger nail. Then, using the same brush, paint a thin line of orange nail polish next to the red line. Repeat this process with yellow, green, blue, and purple nail polish until you have a rainbow on each nail. Be sure to let each color dry completely before moving on to the next one.

Step 4: Clean Up the Edges

Using a small brush dipped in nail polish remover, clean up any edges that may have gotten messy during the previous steps. This will help make the design look more neat and professional.

Step 5: Apply the Topcoat

Once the rainbow is complete and the edges are cleaned up, apply a topcoat to your nails. This will help protect the rainbow design and make it last longer.

Final Thoughts

Creating a rainbow nail art design is a fun and easy way to add some color and personality to your nails. With a little patience and practice, anyone can create this design on their natural long nails. So why not give it a try and show off your colorful nails to the world!

Source Link :Rainbow nail art design / step by step tutorial / natural long nails/

