“Rainy evening recipe”: A Simple and Colorful Boneless Chicken Recipe for a Rainy Evening with Fresh Vegetables.

Rainy Evening and Simple Colorful Vegetables with Boneless Chicken Recipe

On a rainy evening, there’s nothing better than a warm and comforting meal to lift your spirits. This simple recipe for colorful vegetables with boneless chicken is just what you need to brighten up your evening. It’s easy to make, healthy, and packed with flavor!

Ingredients:

4 boneless chicken breasts

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1 red onion

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Cut the bell peppers and red onion into bite-sized pieces. Season the chicken breasts with garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, dried oregano, dried thyme, salt, and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, until browned. Remove the chicken from the skillet and place it in a baking dish. Add the bell peppers and red onion to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes, until slightly softened. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper to taste and then pour them over the chicken in the baking dish. Cover the baking dish with foil and bake for 20-25 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes, until the vegetables are slightly browned. Serve hot and enjoy!

Health Benefits:

This recipe is not only delicious, but it’s also healthy! Bell peppers are loaded with vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system. They’re also a good source of fiber, which aids in digestion and can help you feel fuller for longer. Red onions are packed with antioxidants, which can help protect your cells from damage. Boneless chicken breasts are a great source of protein and are low in fat, making them a healthy choice for any meal.

Conclusion:

This rainy evening, try this simple recipe for colorful vegetables with boneless chicken. It’s easy to make, healthy, and packed with flavor. You’ll love the combination of spices and the vibrant colors of the bell peppers and red onion. This dish is sure to brighten up your evening and leave you feeling satisfied and nourished.

