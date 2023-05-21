Rais Amin Sheikh : Auto-rickshaw driver Rais Amin Sheikh dies after assault during dispute with Naushad Faraq Sheikh and others in Narhe

Auto-rickshaw driver Rais Amin Sheikh dies after being punched in the stomach by group of four people over repair issue in Narhe

Police officials reported that a group of four individuals got into a fight with a 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver over a repair issue in Narhe, resulting in the driver receiving a fatal punch to the stomach. The victim, identified as Rais Amin Sheikh, died on May 19 from injuries sustained during the altercation. The accused party, consisting of Naushad Faraq Sheikh, Jarina Shaharukh Sheikh, Amina Naushad Sheikh, Altaf Sheikh, and Madina Sheikh, all from Gangakhed in Parbhani district, allegedly blamed the victim for not repairing their auto rickshaw and refused to pay the repair charges. The group then proceeded to assault the victim and his family members. According to the senior police inspector at Sinhagad Road police station, the accused have been booked under section 302 of IPC for causing multiple blunt injuries resulting in the victim’s death. Although no arrests have been made, the police suspect that the victim’s unconsciousness after being hit in the stomach may have been a result of his pre-existing condition of tuberculosis. A representative picture of the accused thrashing the victim and his family members has been included in the article.

News Source : Shrinivas Deshpande

