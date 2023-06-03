Raising Cane’s River Center events: Upcoming Performances, Dates, and Times at Raising Cane’s River Center

The Raising Cane’s River Center: Baton Rouge’s Biggest Arena

The Raising Cane’s River Center is Baton Rouge’s largest arena, capable of holding up to 8,900 people. From concerts to comedy shows, there is always something happening at the River Center. Here are some of the events happening between July and December:

July

On Friday, July 14, the River Center Theater for Performing Arts will host Foghat, a rock band, at 7 p.m. The following day, on Saturday, July 15, the Bayou Motor Car Show Fest will take place at 9 a.m. in the River Center’s arena.

August

Get ready to laugh with comedian Desi Banks on his Purpose Chaser Tour, live at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 18. The Summer Block Party concert, featuring Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill, will take place on Thursday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. End the week with some country tunes from Koe Wetzel at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 26.

September

Christian artist Lauren Daigle will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 8.

October

Country artist Hardy will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13 for the Mockingbird and the Crow tour. A week later, on Friday, October 20, Grand Funk Railroad, a rock group, will perform at 8:30 p.m.

November

Comedian Karlous Miller will have a show starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 9.

December

Comedian John Christ will stop by for his Emotional Support comedy tour at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 10. Lastly, the popular game show, “Wheel of Fortune Live” is headed to the capital region in the River Center theater at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 22.

Aside from these events, the River Center also hosts the Fresh Fest in Baton Rouge, where visitors can find fresh produce. With so many events happening throughout the year, the Raising Cane’s River Center is the perfect entertainment destination for residents and visitors of Baton Rouge.

News Source : Keymonte Avery

Source Link :Here’s what is happening at the Raising Cane’s River Center: Acts, dates and times/