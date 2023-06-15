Raith Rovers Community Foundation mourns the unexpected loss of Community member with profound sadness

Statement from Raith Rovers Community Foundation

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Community Coach Tony Spencer earlier this week. Everyone at Raith Rovers Community Foundation is deeply affected by this loss.

Tony’s infectious enthusiasm and passion for football were felt by all those around him. He dedicated many years to working with children and his impact on youth football in Kirkcaldy and Fife will never be forgotten.

Raith Rovers Community Foundation Communit Sudden Passing Grief Condolences