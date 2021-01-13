Raj Sharma Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Raj Sharma has Died .

former Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Raj Sharma has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

With great sadness, I pay tribute to former Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Raj Sharma who sadly passed away yesterday. He will be greatly missed by so many. To his lovely wife and family, we are thinking about you and Andrea and I send our love x pic.twitter.com/ehOe1A1dCZ — Mayor of Crawley, Cllr Francis Guidera (@FrancisGuidera) January 13, 2021

