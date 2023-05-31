Rajasthan JET 2023 Result: Steps to Download Rajasthan JET 2023 Result: Release Time and Details of Announcement

The Agriculture University, Jodhpur, is all set to release the Rajasthan JET 2023 results today, May 31, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website jetauj2023.com. The counselling process for Rajasthan JET 2023 will begin tomorrow, June 01, 2023.

Rajasthan JET Agriculture is a state-level entrance examination for B.Sc (Forestry/ Horticulture/ Agriculture) and B.Tech (Food Technology/ Dairy Technology) programmes. The Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University, Jobner, conducts the entrance exams. Candidates who want to know more about the JET Agriculture result can refer to the information provided on this page.

The release date and time for the Rajasthan JET result has been announced. The result will be out today, May 31, 2023, by afternoon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can follow the steps given below to check their Rajasthan JET Result 2023:

Visit the official website of Rajasthan JET – jetauj2023.com Look for the ‘JET Agriculture 2023 Result’ link. Enter your roll number and other required details. Submit the information by clicking the submit button. The Rajasthan JET result 2023 will be displayed on the computer screen. Download and take a printout of the scorecard.

When checking the Rajasthan JET 2023 Result, candidates will find various details mentioned on the scorecard, such as the name of the candidate, roll number, registration number, marks obtained, and candidate’s rank.

It is essential for candidates to keep a copy of the scorecard safe for future reference. They are advised to check the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must immediately contact the concerned authorities.

In conclusion, the Agriculture University, Jodhpur, will publish the Rajasthan JET 2023 results today, May 31, 2023. Candidates can check their results on the official website and register for the counselling process which will begin tomorrow, June 01, 2023. We wish all the candidates the very best of luck for their future endeavours.

