Rajasthani Mutton Recipe.: Rajasthani Mutton Recipe: Adding a Refreshing Twist to the Jamai’s Meal Today

A Rajasthani Delight for Your Son-in-Law: Rajasthani Mutton Recipe
When it comes to impressing your son-in-law, nothing beats a delicious home-cooked meal. And if your son-in-law is a fan of non-vegetarian dishes, then Rajasthani Mutton is the perfect dish to serve. This dish is a blend of aromatic spices and tender mutton, and it is sure to leave your son-in-law asking for more. Here is a recipe for Rajasthani Mutton that you can try today:
Ingredients:
- 500 grams of mutton, cut into small pieces
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- 2 green chilies, chopped
- 1 tablespoon red chili powder
- 1 tablespoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon garam masala powder
- 1 cup yogurt
- 2 tablespoons oil
- Salt to taste
- Coriander leaves for garnishing
Instructions:
- Heat oil in a pressure cooker and add cumin seeds. Let them crackle.
- Add chopped onions and green chilies. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a few seconds.
- Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy.
- Add red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well.
- Add mutton pieces and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the mutton is browned on all sides.
- Beat the yogurt and add it to the cooker. Mix well.
- Add garam masala powder and mix well.
- Add 1 cup of water and mix well.
- Close the pressure cooker and cook for 4-5 whistles or until the mutton is tender.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.
Tips:
- If you don’t have a pressure cooker, you can cook the mutton in a deep pan with a lid. It will take longer to cook, but the result will be just as delicious.
- Make sure to brown the mutton on all sides before adding the yogurt. This will give it a nice texture and flavor.
- You can adjust the spice level according to your taste. If you like it spicy, add more red chili powder and green chilies.
- Make sure to use fresh yogurt for this recipe. Sour yogurt will spoil the taste of the dish.
Conclusion:
Rajasthani Mutton is a classic dish that is loved by people all over India. It is a perfect blend of spices and tender mutton, and it is sure to impress your son-in-law. This recipe is easy to follow and can be made in a pressure cooker or a deep pan with a lid. So, go ahead and try this delicious dish today!
