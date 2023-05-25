Rajasthani Mutton Recipe.: Rajasthani Mutton Recipe: Adding a Refreshing Twist to the Jamai’s Meal Today

A Rajasthani Delight for Your Son-in-Law: Rajasthani Mutton Recipe

When it comes to impressing your son-in-law, nothing beats a delicious home-cooked meal. And if your son-in-law is a fan of non-vegetarian dishes, then Rajasthani Mutton is the perfect dish to serve. This dish is a blend of aromatic spices and tender mutton, and it is sure to leave your son-in-law asking for more. Here is a recipe for Rajasthani Mutton that you can try today:

Ingredients:

500 grams of mutton, cut into small pieces

2 onions, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

2 green chilies, chopped

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 cup yogurt

2 tablespoons oil

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

Heat oil in a pressure cooker and add cumin seeds. Let them crackle. Add chopped onions and green chilies. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a few seconds. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well. Add mutton pieces and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the mutton is browned on all sides. Beat the yogurt and add it to the cooker. Mix well. Add garam masala powder and mix well. Add 1 cup of water and mix well. Close the pressure cooker and cook for 4-5 whistles or until the mutton is tender. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Tips:

If you don’t have a pressure cooker, you can cook the mutton in a deep pan with a lid. It will take longer to cook, but the result will be just as delicious.

Make sure to brown the mutton on all sides before adding the yogurt. This will give it a nice texture and flavor.

You can adjust the spice level according to your taste. If you like it spicy, add more red chili powder and green chilies.

Make sure to use fresh yogurt for this recipe. Sour yogurt will spoil the taste of the dish.

Conclusion:

Rajasthani Mutton is a classic dish that is loved by people all over India. It is a perfect blend of spices and tender mutton, and it is sure to impress your son-in-law. This recipe is easy to follow and can be made in a pressure cooker or a deep pan with a lid. So, go ahead and try this delicious dish today!

Rajasthani cuisine Mutton recipes Traditional Indian recipes Jamai Sasthi recipes Spicy meat dishes

News Source : Krishnar Rannaghar with village food

Source Link :আজকের দিনে জামাইয়ের জন্য জিভে জল আনা রাজস্থানি মটন / Rajasthani Mutton recipe/