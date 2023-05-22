Rajiv Kumar alias Bhola Rai alias Indian – victim name : Man identified as Rajiv Kumar alias Bhola Rai alias Indian gunned down in Muzaffarpur district

32-Year-Old Rajiv Kumar Gunned Down by Miscreants in Muzaffarpur

A man, identified as Rajiv Kumar alias Bhola Rai alias Indian, was shot dead by two masked assailants while playing with a child outside his residence in Muzaffarpur district on Sunday morning. The incident took place at Kachchi-Pakki Chowk at Lalganj, where the criminals chased the victim and shot him thrice before escaping on their bike. Bhola was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. The police suspect old enmity as the motive behind the murder and are investigating the case from all angles. Bhola had a criminal record and had been imprisoned in several cases. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near his house.

Read Full story : Man shot dead in Muzaffarpur district | Patna News /

News Source : Faryal Rumi

Muzaffarpur district shooting Patna crime news Homicide in Bihar Police investigation in Muzaffarpur Violence in northern India