Rajiv Luthra Wife : Meet Rajiv Luthra’s wife: A glimpse into the life of the couple

Rajiv Luthra’s Wife: Anuradha Luthra

Rajiv Luthra is a prominent figure in the Indian legal industry, and his law firm, L&L Partners, is well-respected. However, not much is known about his personal life and family. In this article, we will take a glimpse into the life of Rajiv Luthra’s wife, Anuradha Luthra, and their life together.

Early Life and Education

Anuradha Luthra was born and brought up in Delhi, India. She completed her education in Fine Arts from the prestigious Delhi College of Art. Her passion for art and painting was evident from a young age, and she pursued it with dedication and commitment.

Love and Marriage

Anuradha Luthra and Rajiv Luthra met each other in college and fell in love. They got married soon after completing their education, and they have been together for over three decades now. They have two children, a son, and a daughter.

Passion for Art

Anuradha Luthra is an accomplished artist and painter. Her paintings have been exhibited in various art galleries and exhibitions across India and abroad. She is known for her abstract and contemporary paintings, which reflect her inner thoughts and emotions. Her paintings have been praised for their depth, texture, and creativity.

Her paintings adorn the walls of their house, and she often creates new artworks in her studio at home. Anuradha Luthra and Rajiv Luthra share a passion for art and often attend art exhibitions and events together.

Social Work

Apart from her artistic pursuits, Anuradha Luthra is also actively involved in various social causes. She is a member of several NGOs and charities that work towards the betterment of underprivileged children and women. She is committed to using her talents and resources to make a positive difference in society.

Family Life

Despite their busy schedules, Rajiv Luthra and his wife make sure to spend quality time together and with their family. They enjoy traveling and exploring new places together. Anuradha Luthra has been a pillar of support for Rajiv Luthra through thick and thin, and their love and commitment to each other have stood the test of time.

Conclusion

Anuradha Luthra is a talented artist, a loving wife, and a dedicated social worker. She is an integral part of Rajiv Luthra’s life and has been his pillar of support through thick and thin. Their love and commitment to each other have stood the test of time, and they continue to inspire others with their love story and their contributions to society.