Rajnath Singh Biography: Age, Family, Children, Political Career, and Biography of Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh is a well-known Indian politician and the current Minister of Defence in the Government of India. He was born on July 10, 1951, in Bhabhaura, Uttar Pradesh. Rajnath Singh has been an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for several decades and has held multiple important positions within the party and the government.

Early Life and Education

Rajnath Singh was born in a farmer family in the Bhabhaura village of Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh. He completed his schooling from the Primary School of his village and later moved to Gorakhpur for higher education. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Physics and then his Master’s degree in Political Science from Gorakhpur University.

Family and Personal Life

Rajnath Singh is married to Savitri Singh, and the couple has two sons and a daughter. His elder son, Pankaj Singh, is also a politician and a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Uttar Pradesh. His younger son, Neeraj Singh, is a doctor, and his daughter is a housewife.

Political Career

Rajnath Singh started his political career as a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing Hindu nationalist organization. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and became a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1977.

Singh has held multiple important positions within the BJP and the government. He served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2000 to 2002 and also held the position of the President of the BJP from 2005 to 2009. In 2014, he was appointed as the Minister of Home Affairs in the Government of India, and in 2019, he became the Minister of Defence.

As the Minister of Home Affairs, Singh played a crucial role in the formulation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also launched several initiatives to strengthen the internal security of the country, including the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) and the Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children (CCPWC) portal.

As the Minister of Defence, Singh has taken several measures to modernize the Indian Armed Forces. He has launched the Defence Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to promote local manufacturing of defence equipment. He has also initiated the process of procurement of advanced fighter jets, submarines, and other equipment for the Indian Armed Forces.

Singh is known for his strong stance on national security and has been vocal about India’s stand against terrorism. He has also played a key role in strengthening India’s ties with other countries, including the United States, Russia, and Israel.

Conclusion

Rajnath Singh’s political career spans over several decades, and he has held multiple important positions within the BJP and the government. He is known for his strong stance on national security and his efforts to modernize the Indian Armed Forces. Singh’s contribution to Indian politics and governance is significant, and he continues to serve the country with dedication and commitment.

