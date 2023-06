Rajpal Yadav: The Hilarious Hero

Rajpal Yadav comedy Rajpal Yadav funny movies Rajpal Yadav laughter challenge Rajpal Yadav comedy scenes Rajpal Yadav mimicry

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Rajpal Yadav is a phenomenal actor known for his impeccable comic timing and quirky performances. He has a unique ability to make the audience laugh with his hilarious antics and expressions.