Rakhisree unnatural death case. : 15-year-old girl found hanging, suspect from Chirayinkeezhu, Kerala

“15-year-old Rakhisree found hanging in bathroom, family alleges harassment by Chirayinkeezhu youth”

A 15-year-old girl was discovered dead in her home in Koonthalloor, Chirayinkeezhu on Saturday, resulting in police filing a case for unnatural death. Rakhisree, who had achieved full A+ in the SSLC examination and was a Class 10 student of Sree Sarada Vilasam Girls Higher Secondary School, was found hanging in the bathroom of her room. The family has claimed that their daughter was being bothered by a youth from Chirayinkeezhu. Following an event honouring students who did well in the SSLC examination, the family returned home and found Rakhisree’s body.

Read Full story : 15-year-old girl found hanging in TVM, case of unnatural death filed /

News Source : Mathrubhumi

1. Unnatural death in TVM

2. Investigation into teenage girl’s hanging in TVM

3. SEO focused Keywords: 15-year-old girl found hanging in TVM

4. Mystery surrounds death of teenage girl in TVM

5. Tragic incident of teenage girl’s death in TVM