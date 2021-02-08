Ralph Backstrom Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ralph Backstrom has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

Ralph Backstrom has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Ralph Backstrom, the 1959 Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year and a six-time Stanley Cup winner with the @CanadiensMTL, died Sunday. He was 83.https://t.co/5ojMnL7QEw — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) February 8, 2021

Micheline Richard

My cousin (by marriage) and hockey great, Ralph Backstrom, has just passed away at the age of 83 surrounded by his loved ones.

I met Ralph when he was playing with the Montreal Canadiens sporting the number 6. It was at that point where I became a fan of the Habs…and never stopped.

When he and his family would visit our home, he always had that one request: my mother’s famous deviled eggs.

I remember him as a kind and generous man….and perhaps somewhat reserved (??). I specifically recall a moment where he pulled my older brother and I aside in order to teach us how to move our ears.

Our families had lost touch early on after they moved to States, and he and my cousin separated.

I was therefore pleasantly surprised a few year’s ago when his son Marty reconnected with us when he and his husband visited in Montreal, reuniting us with sister Diana, brother Andrew, mother Frances and aunt Diane.

Rest in peace dear Ralph, you’ve definitely made your mark….hope that you’ve reconnected with Maurice and the gang.