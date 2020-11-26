Ralph Niese Death -Dead – Obituaries: Ralph Niese has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Ralph Niese has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 26, 2020.
“Juan on Twitter: “I’m very sad to learn that Ralph Niese has passed away. He made my games a lot better with his art. It was always a pleasure to work with him, and seeing my tiny sprites through his eyes and talent will always make me happy. RIP ”
I'm very sad to learn that Ralph Niese has passed away. He made my games a lot better with his art. It was always a pleasure to work with him, and seeing my tiny sprites through his eyes and talent will always make me happy.
RIP pic.twitter.com/t5Q4CB5aH4
— Juan (@reidrac) November 26, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.