Ralph Scordino Death -Dead-Obituaries : Longtime Babylon Mayor Ralph Scordino has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Longtime Babylon Mayor Ralph Scordino has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

“Doug Geed on Twitter: “Longtime Babylon Mayor Ralph Scordino has passed away of an apparent heart attack. He oversaw the transition of the village into one of LI’s most vibrant and popular downtowns.”

Longtime Babylon Mayor Ralph Scordino has passed away of an apparent heart attack. He oversaw the transition of the village into one of LI’s most vibrant and popular downtowns. @News12LI pic.twitter.com/72vhJTUfO9 — Doug Geed (@DougGeed12) October 29, 2020

Tributes

Babylon Village Mayor Ralph Scordino had died at the age of 71. He was re-elected to another term as mayor in 2019. More details tk https://t.co/Cl6hKQRXIC — Keldy Ortiz (@KeldyOrtiz) October 29, 2020

@LiiNCSNY is deeply saddened at the news of the passing of Babylon Village Mayor Ralph Scordino. He was the epitome of the selfless public servant, sharing so willingly his time, talents and energy with his fellow residents. pic.twitter.com/Hv3E3VGg5c — The LIincs Organization (@LiiNCSNY) October 29, 2020