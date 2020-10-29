Ralph Scordino Death -Dead-Obituaries : Longtime Babylon Mayor Ralph Scordino has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Ralph Scordino Death -Dead-Obituaries : Longtime Babylon Mayor Ralph Scordino has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Longtime Babylon Mayor Ralph Scordino has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

“Doug Geed on Twitter: “Longtime Babylon Mayor Ralph Scordino has passed away of an apparent heart attack. He oversaw the transition of the village into one of LI’s most vibrant and popular downtowns.”

Tributes 

