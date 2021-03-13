Ralph Verge Death – Obituary : RT @PhotoshopDjinn: It is with great sadness and heavy heart that I announce that veteran Ralph Verge who served with The RCR du…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @PhotoshopDjinn: It is with great sadness and heavy heart that I announce that veteran Ralph Verge who served with The RCR during the Korea War passed away recently while in residence at the Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building.

Photos were taken during a visit on the regimental birthday in 2019.



