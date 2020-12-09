Ralph Winter Death -Dead – Obituary : Hon. Judge Ralph Winter, a former Chief Judge of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals has Died .
The Hon. Judge Ralph Winter, a former Chief Judge of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, has passed away. He served as the first law clerk to Thurgood Marshall when Marshall was appointed to serve on Second Circuit Court of Appeals in 1961. https://t.co/1PS4YUQBdD
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) December 9, 2020
