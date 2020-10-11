Ralphy Tatz Death – Dead :  Ralph Verdugo Obituary : Beloved California Tattoo Artist Passed Away.

View this post on Instagram

Still cant believe you’re gone my dude. I remember our first tat sessions at Ghost town tattoo in Pico Rivera. Very humble dude and always hustled to provide for his two boyz… Your work was always top line and seeing you blow up even bigger was amazing. Love and prayers the family….Tat it up in heaven bro, rest easy. #ralphytatz#ralphverdugo#ink #ghosttown#restinpeace#family #tattoo#fyp