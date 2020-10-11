Ralphy Tatz Death – Dead : Ralph Verdugo Obituary : Beloved California Tattoo Artist Passed Away.
jcb2916 wrote on Instagram
Still cant believe you’re gone my dude. I remember our first tat sessions at Ghost town tattoo in Pico Rivera. Very humble dude and always hustled to provide for his two boyz… Your work was always top line and seeing you blow up even bigger was amazing. Love and prayers the family….Tat it up in heaven bro, rest easy.
Still cant believe you’re gone my dude. I remember our first tat sessions at Ghost town tattoo in Pico Rivera. Very humble dude and always hustled to provide for his two boyz… Your work was always top line and seeing you blow up even bigger was amazing. Love and prayers the family….Tat it up in heaven bro, rest easy. #ralphytatz#ralphverdugo#ink #ghosttown#restinpeace#family #tattoo#fyp
@vivaalakrystal wrote
ralphy tatz has really passed away. a single dad raising his two boys after their mom passed at a young age too. now both those babies are parent-less. that’s fkn craaaaazy. may he r.i.p ! i just …
— mamas (@vivaalakrystal) October 10, 2020
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Humblest man ever Rest in paradise gone too soon. #ralphytatz
Everyday isn’t promised shits crazy rip my boy ralphytatz praying for his fam and two little boys
— GQ (@johnnyblvck) October 11, 2020
