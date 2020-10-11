Ralphy Tatz Death – Dead :  Ralph Verdugo Obituary : Beloved California Tattoo Artist Passed Away.

Beloved California Tattoo artist Ralph Verdugo a.k.a Ralphy Tatz has died, according to a statement posted online on October 10.  2020.
His death was confirmed by his friends on social media.
jcb2916 wrote on Instagram

Still cant believe you’re gone my dude. I remember our first tat sessions at Ghost town tattoo in Pico Rivera. Very humble dude and always hustled to provide for his two boyz… Your work was always top line and seeing you blow up even bigger was amazing. Love and prayers the family….Tat it up in heaven bro, rest easy.

@vivaalakrystal wrote 
ralphy tatz has really passed away. a single dad raising his two boys after their mom passed at a young age too. now both those babies are parent-less. that’s fkn craaaaazy. may he r.i.p ! i just …

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

 

Humblest man ever Rest in paradise gone too soon. #ralphytatz

