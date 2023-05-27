Ram Charan Biography: Ram Charan’s Personal and Professional Life: Family, Spouse, Children, Career in Films, Notable Works, Interesting Facts, Recognitions, Wealth, and Background Story

Ram Charan is a well-known Indian actor and producer who works predominantly in Telugu cinema. He was born on March 27, 1985, to veteran actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela. Ram Charan is the grandson of Allu Ramalingaiah, a famous Telugu comedian and Padma Shri awardee. He is also the nephew of actors Nagendra Babu and Pawan Kalyan.

Family and Personal Life

Ram Charan is married to Upasana Kamineni, who is the Vice-Chairman of Apollo Charity and the Chief Editor of B Positive magazine. The couple got married on June 14, 2012, in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. They are known for their philanthropic work and have been actively involved in various social causes.

Ram Charan has two sisters, Sushmita and Srija. His sister Srija is a well-known personality in the Telugu film industry and has acted in a few movies. Ram Charan is also a trained classical dancer and has been practicing since his childhood.

Film Career

Ram Charan made his acting debut in the 2007 Telugu film, Chirutha, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie was a commercial success and Ram Charan received critical acclaim for his performance. He then went on to act in several successful Telugu films like Magadheera, Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, and Dhruva.

Magadheera, which released in 2009, was one of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu cinema history. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Ram Charan played the dual role of Kala Bhairava and Harsha in the movie and received immense appreciation for his performance. The movie won several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Choreography.

Ram Charan has also produced several successful Telugu films under his banner, Konidela Production Company. Some of his notable productions include Khaidi No. 150, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and Acharya.

Top Films

Magadheera

Rangasthalam

Dhruva

Naayak

Yevadu

Facts

Ram Charan is a trained equestrian and has participated in several horse racing events.

He is a fitness enthusiast and follows a strict workout regimen.

Ram Charan is a big fan of football and supports the Arsenal Football Club.

He is also a philanthropist and has actively supported various social causes.

Awards

Ram Charan has won several awards for his performances in Telugu cinema. He has won two Nandi Awards for Best Actor, for his performances in Magadheera and Rangasthalam. He has also won several Filmfare Awards and CineMAA Awards for his performances. In 2016, Ram Charan was awarded the Best Actor Award at the Asiavision Awards for his performance in Dhruva.

Net Worth

Ram Charan has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2021. He earns a significant amount through his acting career and his production company.

Biography

Name: Ram Charan

Date of Birth: March 27, 1985

Age: 36 years

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Spouse: Upasana Kamineni

Children: None

Parents: Chiranjeevi (Father), Surekha Konidela (Mother)

Siblings: Sushmita and Srija

Occupation: Actor, Producer

Years active: 2007-present

Net worth: $2 million

Conclusion

Ram Charan is one of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema. He is known for his powerful performances and his dedication towards his work. He is also a philanthropist and has actively supported various social causes. Ram Charan is a true inspiration for his fans and his contribution to the Telugu film industry is immense.

