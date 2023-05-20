Ramarius Chambers : Evansville man arrested for stolen car and drugs, Ramarius Chambers identified as suspect

“Evansville Man Ramarius Chambers Arrested for Driving Stolen Car and Drug Possession”

An Evansville man was apprehended by the police on Friday for driving a stolen vehicle and carrying drugs. As per the affidavit, officers noticed a white Dodge Ram in the SE Sixth Street area at around 4:30 pm, which they recognized as a stolen car. After catching up with the vehicle near SE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Liberty Way, the police conducted a felony car stop. The driver, identified later as Ramarius Chambers, had two passengers with him while driving the stolen truck. Chambers was listed as an offender in a report for a rented vehicle that was never returned. When questioned by the police, Chambers said that he knew it was wrong, but he had just started a new job and didn’t have any other means of transportation. The police discovered a prescription pill bottle without a label on it that had ten pills, later identified as muscle relaxers. The two passengers were released, and Chambers was booked for auto theft and drug possession.

Read Full story : Man arrested on drug and auto theft charges

News Source : https://www.14news.com

