“Ramen Bowl Recipe”: Ramen Bowl Recipe: Noodles Inspired by Ancient Wisdom

Ancient Wisdom Noodles: Ramen Bowl
Ramen is a popular Japanese dish that has been around for centuries. It is a savory soup that is made with noodles, vegetables, and meat. Ramen is a staple food in Japan, and it has become popular all over the world. In this recipe, we will be making Ancient Wisdom Noodles: Ramen Bowl. This is a vegan recipe that is inspired by the ancient wisdom of Japanese cooking.
Ingredients
- 4 cups of water
- 2 tablespoons of miso paste
- 1 tablespoon of soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of sesame oil
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon of grated ginger
- 1 package of ramen noodles
- 1 cup of sliced mushrooms
- 2 cups of chopped kale
- 1 cup of sliced carrots
- 1 cup of sliced red bell pepper
- Optional: sliced green onions, sesame seeds, and sliced tofu for garnish
Instructions
- In a large pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil.
- Add 2 tablespoons of miso paste, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar, and 1 tablespoon of sesame oil to the pot. Stir well to combine.
- Add 2 cloves of minced garlic and 1 tablespoon of grated ginger to the pot.
- Add 1 package of ramen noodles to the pot and cook for 3-4 minutes or until tender.
- Add 1 cup of sliced mushrooms, 2 cups of chopped kale, 1 cup of sliced carrots, and 1 cup of sliced red bell pepper to the pot.
- Cook for an additional 3-4 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.
- Divide the soup into bowls and garnish with sliced green onions, sesame seeds, and sliced tofu (optional).
- Serve hot and enjoy!
Nutritional Information
This Ancient Wisdom Noodles: Ramen Bowl recipe is a healthy and nutritious meal that is packed with vegetables and protein. It is vegan and gluten-free, making it a great option for people with dietary restrictions. Here is the nutritional information for one serving of this recipe:
- Calories: 270
- Total Fat: 9g
- Saturated Fat: 1g
- Cholesterol: 0mg
- Sodium: 850mg
- Total Carbohydrates: 42g
- Dietary Fiber: 7g
- Sugars: 9g
- Protein: 8g
Conclusion
Ramen is a delicious and healthy meal that is perfect for any time of the year. This Ancient Wisdom Noodles: Ramen Bowl recipe is a vegan and gluten-free option that is inspired by the ancient wisdom of Japanese cooking. It is packed with vegetables and protein, making it a nutritious and filling meal that is perfect for lunch or dinner. Try this recipe today and enjoy the flavors of Japan in your own kitchen!
