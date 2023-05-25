“Ramen Bowl Recipe”: Ramen Bowl Recipe: Noodles Inspired by Ancient Wisdom

Ancient Wisdom Noodles: Ramen Bowl

Ramen is a popular Japanese dish that has been around for centuries. It is a savory soup that is made with noodles, vegetables, and meat. Ramen is a staple food in Japan, and it has become popular all over the world. In this recipe, we will be making Ancient Wisdom Noodles: Ramen Bowl. This is a vegan recipe that is inspired by the ancient wisdom of Japanese cooking.

Ingredients

4 cups of water

2 tablespoons of miso paste

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of rice vinegar

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of grated ginger

1 package of ramen noodles

1 cup of sliced mushrooms

2 cups of chopped kale

1 cup of sliced carrots

1 cup of sliced red bell pepper

Optional: sliced green onions, sesame seeds, and sliced tofu for garnish

Instructions

In a large pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add 2 tablespoons of miso paste, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar, and 1 tablespoon of sesame oil to the pot. Stir well to combine. Add 2 cloves of minced garlic and 1 tablespoon of grated ginger to the pot. Add 1 package of ramen noodles to the pot and cook for 3-4 minutes or until tender. Add 1 cup of sliced mushrooms, 2 cups of chopped kale, 1 cup of sliced carrots, and 1 cup of sliced red bell pepper to the pot. Cook for an additional 3-4 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Divide the soup into bowls and garnish with sliced green onions, sesame seeds, and sliced tofu (optional). Serve hot and enjoy!

Nutritional Information

This Ancient Wisdom Noodles: Ramen Bowl recipe is a healthy and nutritious meal that is packed with vegetables and protein. It is vegan and gluten-free, making it a great option for people with dietary restrictions. Here is the nutritional information for one serving of this recipe:

Calories: 270

Total Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 850mg

Total Carbohydrates: 42g

Dietary Fiber: 7g

Sugars: 9g

Protein: 8g

Conclusion

Ramen is a delicious and healthy meal that is perfect for any time of the year. This Ancient Wisdom Noodles: Ramen Bowl recipe is a vegan and gluten-free option that is inspired by the ancient wisdom of Japanese cooking. It is packed with vegetables and protein, making it a nutritious and filling meal that is perfect for lunch or dinner. Try this recipe today and enjoy the flavors of Japan in your own kitchen!

Ramen noodle recipe Japanese noodle recipe Traditional noodle recipe Asian noodle recipe Noodle soup recipe

News Source : TrimHealthyMama

Source Link :[RECIPE] Ancient Wisdom Noodles: Ramen Bowl/