Ramon Vargas Death -Dead – Obituary : El Paso Matador Football former players, Ramon Vargas has Died .

El Paso Matador Football former players, Ramon Vargas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

We are shocked and saddened at the news of one of our former players, Ramon Vargas. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this time.

Anyone with information should contact the @EPPOLICE pic.twitter.com/d6ex17Jklh

— El Paso Matador Football (@phsmatsfootball) December 15, 2020