Ramon Vargas Death -Dead – Obituary : El Paso Matador Football former players, Ramon Vargas has Died .
El Paso Matador Football former players, Ramon Vargas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
We are shocked and saddened at the news of one of our former players, Ramon Vargas. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this time.
Anyone with information should contact the @EPPOLICE pic.twitter.com/d6ex17Jklh
— El Paso Matador Football (@phsmatsfootball) December 15, 2020
El Paso Matador Football @phsmatsfootball We are shocked and saddened at the news of one of our former players, Ramon Vargas. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this time. Anyone with information should contact the @EPPOLICE
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.