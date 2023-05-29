Ramos v. Louisiana: Landmark Supreme Court Decision Leads to New Trial and Acquittal for Evangelisto Ramos

Ramos v. Louisiana: Landmark Supreme Court Decision Gives New Orleans Inmate a Chance at Freedom : Landmark US Supreme Court decision frees Evangelisto Ramos from life sentence

Evangelisto Ramos, a Black immigrant from Honduras, walked free from a New Orleans courthouse after being granted a new trial following the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Ramos v. Louisiana, which outlawed nonunanimous jury convictions as unconstitutional. Ramos was originally convicted 10-2 in 2016 for the second-degree murder of a woman found in a trash can outside her home. However, at his new trial, he was acquitted by a unanimous jury after defense lawyers highlighted weaknesses in the investigation leading to his prosecution. Despite the decision, hundreds of people convicted on 10-2 or 11-1 jury votes whose appeals were exhausted before the Ramos case was decided remain incarcerated. The Louisiana Legislature has recently considered legislation to establish a commission with three retired state appellate or Supreme Court judges empowered to decide whether the verdict “resulted in a miscarriage of justice” and whether parole is warranted. However, the latest proposal stalled in the House and appears dead.

