“Ramsey Nouah net worth”: The Biography and Net Worth of Ramsey Nouah

Ramsey Nouah Biography And Net Worth

Ramsey Nouah is a Nigerian actor, director, and producer who has become one of the most recognized faces in Nollywood. Born on December 19, 1970, in Edo State, Nigeria, Ramsey Nouah grew up in Surulere, Lagos with his family. His father, who was from the Isoko tribe in Delta State, was an Israeli and his mother was a Yoruba from Owo, Ondo State. Ramsey Nouah started his acting career in the early 1990s and has since become one of the most respected and successful actors in Nigeria.

Early Life And Education

Ramsey Nouah grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where he attended Atara Primary School and Community Grammar School, both in Surulere. After completing his secondary education, he enrolled at the University of Lagos to study mass communication, but he dropped out after a year to pursue his acting career.

Career

Ramsey Nouah’s acting career started in the early 1990s when he starred in the Nigerian TV soap opera “Fortunes”. He later appeared in the popular Nigerian movies “Silent Night” and “Dangerous Twins”. He gained national recognition for his role in the movie “Living in Bondage”, which became one of the highest-grossing Nigerian movies of all time.

Since then, Ramsey Nouah has appeared in over 100 Nigerian movies, including “Figurine”, “The CEO”, “30 Days in Atlanta”, “Merry Men”, and “Rattlesnake”. He has won numerous awards for his acting, including the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in “The Figurine” in 2010.

In addition to acting, Ramsey Nouah has also directed and produced movies. He directed his first movie, “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free”, in 2019, which was a sequel to the original “Living in Bondage” movie. The movie was a commercial success and received positive reviews from critics.

Personal Life

Ramsey Nouah is married to Emelia Philips-Nouah, and the couple has two children together. He is known for being very private about his personal life and rarely shares details about his family or personal relationships.

Net Worth

Ramsey Nouah is one of the most successful actors in Nigeria, and he has amassed a great deal of wealth throughout his career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ramsey Nouah’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

Conclusion

Ramsey Nouah is a talented actor, director, and producer who has made a name for himself in Nollywood. He has appeared in numerous movies and has won many awards for his acting. He is also a successful entrepreneur, having founded his production company, Ramseyfilms, in 2010. Despite his success, Ramsey Nouah remains humble and continues to inspire young actors and filmmakers in Nigeria and beyond.

