Rance Allen Death –Dead-Obituaries : Gospel Singer Bishop Rance Allen Has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
The Grammy award winning gospel artist Bishop Rance Allen is one of the greatest gospel voices on the planet.. His death was confirmed on social media by the The Rance Allen Group with the following statements .
“While recovering from a medical procedure at Heartland ProMedica [in Sylvania, OH], Bishop Rance Allen passed away around 3 AM this morning,” said Allen’s wife of 49 years, Ellen Allen, and his manager, Toby Jackson, in a joint statement. “I wasn’t expecting to hear this news this morning,” said Tyscot Records President, Bryant Scott, who was nearly speechless upon hearing of the singer’s death. “This is a great loss to us personally but also to the church community at large.”
Who is Rance Allen ?
Rance Allen (November 20, 1948 — October 31, 2020), was an American Bishop, Minister, and gospel musician, and the founder and leader of the famed Rance Allen Group. Known for his extremely wide vocal range and powerful singing voice, Allen became known as the main lead vocalist and the leader of the influential group.
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Rest In Peace to Bishop Rance Allen. Owner of the best run in the history of gospel music. Legend. Goat. pic.twitter.com/MbLgw6Uvjp
— Kevín (@KevOnStage) October 31, 2020
One of gospel biggest icons has passed. Bishop Rance Allen is one of our greatest voices and will be missed. Pray for his family. This is a major loss. pic.twitter.com/RwNyCOGQXP
— LarryReidLive (@LarryReidLive) October 31, 2020
What a HUGE loss to the gospel world. Bishop Rance Allen is one of the greatest voices on the planet. The Grammy award winning gospel artist could of lived anywhere but called TOLEDO home! Pray for his family. pic.twitter.com/x2MBx4YAgB
— KristianBrown (@KristianBrown) October 31, 2020
Aisha Morrell wrote
Thinking of you and so many others in the family of gospel. Praying for your comfort and peace as you grieve. Thanking God for the impact that Bishop Rance Allen has had on us all and grateful that he walked so confidently in his purpose while always giving God the glory.
Amber Nichols wrote
Something About the Name Jesus! Oh What A Time When We All Get To Heaven!! What A Time That Will Be. Well Done Bishop Rance Allen. #RIPRanceAllen
@lanewilliams133 wrote
Rest In Peace Bishop Allen and May your Reward be great. Praying the LORD’S Comfort and Peace for Bishop Allen’s family, friends and everyone who loves him. Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands
Sherry connelly wrote
I’m praying for you in this hour Folded hands you know that you are so many peoples hero Folded hands Bishop Rance always called you that Folded hands blessings to you abundantly Raising hands R.I. P Bishop, see you in a little while.
George W. Green Jr. wrote
even before I came to know Christ for myself “Something About the Name Jesus” blessed my soul. He will truly be missed.
Cornerstone Baptist Church wrote
God let us experience this great man of God for a while but he had an opening in the heavenly choir that only Bishop could fill!!!. Rest In Peace Bishop
Pastor LJ Nabors wrote
Such a great man, Amazing singer. He was so kind and gave me such encouraging words when I met him. Prayers to the family, and friends. He will be truly missed. R.I.H.
Brenda Pough wrote
Heart is sadden to know he will no longer be on this side but glory be to God for using him to lead and guide souls to Christ..Something about the name Jesus will always be my song..Thanks for all you’ve done in th kingdom.
Karetta Lewis wrote
Unbelievable….I love him..his preaching & his voice is anointing I drove all the way to Toledo to hear him sing & preach unfortunately he was feeling well that day but to see him again was great..he use to visit our church all the time back in the day in Detroit such an awesome Bishop he will be greatly missed…
Loretta Burnette wrote
I’m so sorry I didnt realize Rance and my husband were born the same day same year. David Burnette was Rances’ friend and musician. Dave passed away 9/24/20. They will be celebrating today FOREVER.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.