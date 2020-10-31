Rance Allen Death –Dead-Obituaries : Gospel Singer Bishop Rance Allen Has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Rest In Peace to Bishop Rance Allen. Owner of the best run in the history of gospel music. Legend. Goat. pic.twitter.com/MbLgw6Uvjp

One of gospel biggest icons has passed. Bishop Rance Allen is one of our greatest voices and will be missed. Pray for his family. This is a major loss. pic.twitter.com/RwNyCOGQXP

What a HUGE loss to the gospel world. Bishop Rance Allen is one of the greatest voices on the planet. The Grammy award winning gospel artist could of lived anywhere but called TOLEDO home! Pray for his family. pic.twitter.com/x2MBx4YAgB

Aisha Morrell wrote

Thinking of you and so many others in the family of gospel. Praying for your comfort and peace as you grieve. Thanking God for the impact that Bishop Rance Allen has had on us all and grateful that he walked so confidently in his purpose while always giving God the glory.

Amber Nichols wrote

Something About the Name Jesus! Oh What A Time When We All Get To Heaven!! What A Time That Will Be. Well Done Bishop Rance Allen. #RIPRanceAllen

@lanewilliams133 wrote

Rest In Peace Bishop Allen and May your Reward be great. Praying the LORD’S Comfort and Peace for Bishop Allen’s family, friends and everyone who loves him. Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands

Sherry connelly wrote

I’m praying for you in this hour Folded hands you know that you are so many peoples hero Folded hands Bishop Rance always called you that Folded hands blessings to you abundantly Raising hands R.I. P Bishop, see you in a little while.

George W. Green Jr. wrote

even before I came to know Christ for myself “Something About the Name Jesus” blessed my soul. He will truly be missed.

Cornerstone Baptist Church wrote

God let us experience this great man of God for a while but he had an opening in the heavenly choir that only Bishop could fill!!!. Rest In Peace Bishop

Pastor LJ Nabors wrote

Such a great man, Amazing singer. He was so kind and gave me such encouraging words when I met him. Prayers to the family, and friends. He will be truly missed. R.I.H.

Brenda Pough wrote

Heart is sadden to know he will no longer be on this side but glory be to God for using him to lead and guide souls to Christ..Something about the name Jesus will always be my song..Thanks for all you’ve done in th kingdom.

Karetta Lewis wrote

Unbelievable….I love him..his preaching & his voice is anointing I drove all the way to Toledo to hear him sing & preach unfortunately he was feeling well that day but to see him again was great..he use to visit our church all the time back in the day in Detroit such an awesome Bishop he will be greatly missed…

Loretta Burnette wrote

I’m so sorry I didnt realize Rance and my husband were born the same day same year. David Burnette was Rances’ friend and musician. Dave passed away 9/24/20. They will be celebrating today FOREVER.