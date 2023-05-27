“Rand al’Thor Wheel of Time Season 2”: Explaining the Season 1 Finale Hint: What’s in Store for Rand in Wheel of Time Season 2?

The Wheel of Time Season 2: Where Will Rand al’Thor’s Journey Take Him?

The season 1 finale of The Wheel of Time left fans with a subtle hint regarding Rand al’Thor’s destination in season 2. Deviating from the character’s journey in Robert Jordan’s books, Rand went into self-exile after realizing he’s the Dragon Reborn. This marks a significant shift in his story, raising questions about where he’ll go next.

Rand’s Departure from the Books

In The Eye of the World, the first book of Jordan’s series, Rand realized his ability to channel but didn’t leave his friends. The second book, The Great Hunt, opened with Rand returning to Fal Dara with the others. This allowed him to be involved when they tracked down Padan Fain, who had stolen the Horn of Valere and ruby-hilted dagger. In the show, however, Rand’s decision to separate himself from Moiraine’s group means he won’t be part of this adventure.

The Spine of the World

In the season 1 finale, Rand was shown looking at a mountain range that can be identified as the Spine of the World, a major locale in Jordan’s universe. This massive range stretches across the far east side of the map, with the nation of Shienar located to the north. Cairhien, another nation adjoining the Spine of the World, is a place Rand visited in The Great Hunt. On the other side of the Spine is the Aiel Waste, the home of Rand’s ancestors.

Possible Destinations for Rand

It’s not clear where Rand’s journey across the Spine of the World will take him, but given that Cairhien and the Aiel Waste are both places he is expected to visit, either could be part of his season 2 journey. The Aiel Waste would be a significant departure since Rand doesn’t go there until the fourth book, The Shadow Rising. However, he does visit Cairhien in The Great Hunt, so it could be that he’ll travel along the Spine, head south to Cairhien, and deal with a Trolloc attack there before the final battle at Falme.

Footage from season 2 confirms nothing about where Rand is going, but it does support the notion that his adventure will eventually take him to Cairhien. A brief trailer shows him in an inn, and combined with the Spine of the World tease, it’s likely that at least a portion of Rand’s arc in season 2 will be set in Cairhien.

Conclusion

The departure from Jordan’s books and Rand’s self-exile in season 1 mean that his journey in season 2 is wide open. The hint provided in the season 1 finale suggests that the Spine of the World and Cairhien will play a role in his story, but the specifics of his adventure remain to be seen. Fans of The Wheel of Time will have to wait until season 2 to find out where Rand’s journey takes him.

