“Rand shooting incident”: One person killed and another arrested in Rand, West Virginia shooting incident.

A man was shot and killed after a verbal argument turned violent in Rand, West Virginia. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has one person in custody and is continuing to investigate the incident. More details are expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.

Read Full story : 1 dead, 1 detained after shooting in Rand, West Virginia /

News Source : Isaac Taylor,Rachel Pellegrino

