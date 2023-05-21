“Rand shooting incident”: One person killed and another arrested in Rand, West Virginia shooting incident.

“Rand shooting incident”: One person killed and another arrested in Rand, West Virginia shooting incident.

Posted on May 21, 2023

A man was shot and killed after a verbal argument turned violent in Rand, West Virginia. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has one person in custody and is continuing to investigate the incident. More details are expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.

News Source : Isaac Taylor,Rachel Pellegrino

