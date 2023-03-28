Randall Robinson, anti-apartheid activist, dies at 81.

At the age of 81, Randall Robinson, known for being a lawyer, author, anti-apartheid activist, and founder of TransAfrica, has passed away.

Randall Robinson, a civil rights activist, author, lawyer and founder of TransAfrica, passed away on March 28, 2023 at the age of 81. Robinson was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid in South Africa and was also known for his advocacy work on behalf of Haiti and other African nations.

Born on July 6, 1941 in Richmond, Virginia, Robinson attended Virginia Union University and Harvard Law School. He became involved in the civil rights movement during his college years and continued his activism throughout his career. In 1977, Robinson founded TransAfrica, a nonprofit organization that advocated for U.S. policies that support democracy and economic justice in African and Caribbean nations.

Robinson also gained international attention for his efforts to end apartheid in South Africa. In 1984, he helped organize a sit-in at the South African Embassy in Washington, D.C. to protest the country’s apartheid policies. Robinson was arrested along with 200 other activists, including members of Congress, civil rights leaders and celebrities. The event helped to raise awareness of the issue and sparked similar protests around the world.

In addition to his activism work, Robinson was also a prolific author. His books included “The Debt: What America Owes to Blacks,” “Defending the Spirit: A Black Life in America,” and “An Unbroken Agony: Haiti, from Revolution to the Kidnapping of a President.” Robinson was also a frequent commentator on television news programs and was known for his thought-provoking insights on issues related to race, politics and social justice.

After his retirement from TransAfrica in 2001, Robinson continued to be a vocal advocate for human rights. He was a member of the board of directors for the American Civil Liberties Union and served on the advisory board of the Center for Democratic Renewal.

Robinson’s legacy as a civil rights leader and advocate for social justice will continue to inspire future generations. His tireless efforts to promote democracy and economic justice in Africa and other nations have had a lasting impact on the fight for equality and human rights around the world.

