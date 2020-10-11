Randy Barnetson Death – Dead : Randy Barnetson Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Randy Barnetson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“Room Rater on Twitter: “Room Rater in Memoriam. Randy Barnetson, pastor of Street Church has passed away. He will be missed on the Downtown Eastside.”

Room Rater in Memoriam. Randy Barnetson, pastor of Street Church has passed away. He will be missed on the Downtown Eastside. #dtes pic.twitter.com/Mn6BTjvMzz — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) October 11, 2020

Tributes

———————— –