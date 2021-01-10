Randy Carrillo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Randy Carrillo has Died .
Randy Carrillo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our condolences to his family and loved ones. He always supported SFCM and treated us well. RIP sir.
Remembering Randy Carrillo https://t.co/3N0vFAJgVh
— SO FLA Country Music (@sflcountrymusic) January 10, 2021
