Randy Furlow Death – Obituary : Members of the Waukegan Police Department and the City of Waukegan mourn the loss of retired Officer Randy Furlow. Our condolenc…

Members of the Waukegan Police Department and the City of Waukegan mourn the loss of retired Officer Randy Furlow. Our condolences are with the Furlow family, some of which are still employed with the City of Waukegan. Rest well 222, you will be greatly missed. 💙



