Randy Hallock Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Astronaut HS head football coach Randy Hallock has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

Randy Hallock Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Astronaut HS head football coach Randy Hallock has Died .

Former Astronaut HS head football coach Randy Hallock has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Boyd Rasmussen 5 hrs  · It is with sadness that I was informed of the death of former Astronaut HS head football coach Randy Hallock No details are available at this time

Source: (20+) Facebook

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.