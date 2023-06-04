“Randy Orton RKOs”: Top 10 Special Edition: Randy Orton’s Most Epic RKOs of All Time, June 4, 2023.

Randy Orton’s 20 Greatest RKOs of All Time: WWE Top 10 Special Edition, June 4, 2023

Randy Orton is one of the most iconic superstars in WWE history, and his signature move, the RKO, is known and loved by fans all around the world. Over the years, Orton has delivered some truly incredible RKOs, leaving audiences stunned and amazed. In this special edition of WWE Top 10, we take a look at Randy Orton’s 20 greatest RKOs of all time.

20. RKO on CM Punk at WrestleMania 27

At WrestleMania 27, Randy Orton faced off against CM Punk in a highly anticipated match. And it was Orton who came out on top, delivering a devastating RKO to Punk that left the crowd in awe.

19. RKO on Triple H at No Mercy 2007

In a brutal match at No Mercy 2007, Randy Orton faced off against Triple H. And it was Orton who emerged victorious, delivering a stunning RKO to end the match.

18. RKO on John Cena at SummerSlam 2009

At SummerSlam 2009, Randy Orton faced off against John Cena in a match for the WWE Championship. And it was Orton who came out on top, delivering a jaw-dropping RKO that left everyone in the arena speechless.

17. RKO on Batista at Armageddon 2008

In a brutal match at Armageddon 2008, Randy Orton faced off against Batista. And it was Orton who emerged victorious, delivering a spine-tingling RKO to end the match.

16. RKO on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 21

At WrestleMania 21, Randy Orton faced off against The Undertaker in a match that left fans on the edge of their seats. And it was Orton who delivered one of the most stunning RKOs of all time, leaving The Undertaker reeling.

15. RKO on Chris Jericho at Armageddon 2007

In a brutal match at Armageddon 2007, Randy Orton faced off against Chris Jericho. And it was Orton who emerged victorious, delivering a devastating RKO to end the match.

14. RKO on The Big Show at Raw, January 11, 2010

In a shocking moment on Raw, Randy Orton delivered an RKO to The Big Show that left everyone in the arena stunned. It was a moment that showed just how powerful the RKO can be.

13. RKO on Edge at WrestleMania 24

At WrestleMania 24, Randy Orton faced off against Edge in a match that left fans on the edge of their seats. And it was Orton who delivered a stunning RKO to end the match and emerge victorious.

12. RKO on Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series 2007

In a classic match at Survivor Series 2007, Randy Orton faced off against Shawn Michaels. And it was Orton who emerged victorious, delivering a jaw-dropping RKO to end the match.

11. RKO on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31

At WrestleMania 31, Randy Orton faced off against Seth Rollins in a match that saw both superstars deliver some truly incredible moves. And it was Orton who delivered a stunning RKO to end the match and leave the crowd in awe.

10. RKO on Jeff Hardy at Royal Rumble 2008

In a thrilling match at Royal Rumble 2008, Randy Orton faced off against Jeff Hardy. And it was Orton who emerged victorious, delivering an incredible RKO that left everyone in the arena stunned.

9. RKO on Christian at SummerSlam 2011

At SummerSlam 2011, Randy Orton faced off against Christian in a match that saw both superstars deliver some truly incredible moves. And it was Orton who delivered a stunning RKO to end the match and emerge victorious.

8. RKO on Dolph Ziggler at Raw, November 3, 2014

In a shocking moment on Raw, Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Dolph Ziggler that left everyone in the arena stunned. It was a moment that showed just how powerful the RKO can be.

7. RKO on Mark Henry at Night of Champions 2011

In a brutal match at Night of Champions 2011, Randy Orton faced off against Mark Henry. And it was Orton who emerged victorious, delivering a devastating RKO to end the match.

6. RKO on The Miz at WrestleMania 27

At WrestleMania 27, Randy Orton faced off against The Miz in a match that saw both superstars deliver some truly incredible moves. And it was Orton who delivered a stunning RKO to end the match and emerge victorious.

5. RKO on Batista at Judgment Day 2009

In a brutal match at Judgment Day 2009, Randy Orton faced off against Batista. And it was Orton who emerged victorious, delivering a spine-tingling RKO to end the match.

4. RKO on Daniel Bryan at Raw, June 24, 2013

In a shocking moment on Raw, Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Daniel Bryan that left everyone in the arena stunned. It was a moment that showed just how powerful the RKO can be.

3. RKO on Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 25

At WrestleMania 25, Randy Orton faced off against Chris Jericho in a match that saw both superstars deliver some truly incredible moves. And it was Orton who delivered a stunning RKO to end the match and emerge victorious.

2. RKO on John Cena at Royal Rumble 2014

In a thrilling match at Royal Rumble 2014, Randy Orton faced off against John Cena in a match that left fans on the edge of their seats. And it was Orton who delivered a stunning RKO to end the match and emerge victorious.

1. RKO on Evan Bourne at Raw, January 16, 2012

In what is widely considered the greatest RKO of all time, Randy Orton delivered an incredible RKO to Evan Bourne on Raw. It was a moment that left everyone in the arena stunned and solidified Orton’s place as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history.

In conclusion, Randy Orton has delivered some truly incredible RKOs over the years, and these 20 are his greatest of all time. Whether it’s stunning the crowd with a jaw-dropping RKO at WrestleMania or delivering a devastating RKO to end a brutal match, Orton has proven time and time again why he is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history.

