Randy Parton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Randy Parton, the singer and bass player who frequently collaborated with his country legend older sister, Dolly Parton has Died .

Randy Parton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Randy Parton, the singer and bass player who frequently collaborated with his country legend older sister, Dolly Parton, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 67.https://t.co/uMh95H5qgQ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 21, 2021

New York Daily News @NYDailyNews Randy Parton, the singer and bass player who frequently collaborated with his country legend older sister, Dolly Parton, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 67.



Today’s Throwback Track 70’s, 80’s & 90’s Music

We’re keeping Dolly Parton in our prayers as she shares sad news. The Country music megastar took to social to tell fans that her brother, Randy, has passed away.

The award winning artist posted: “My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.”

Parton continued:

“Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You” will always be a highlight in my own career.”

Randy joined Dolly on her most recent holiday album, “You Are My Christmas.”

The “Jolene” singer closed by saying, “We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts”.

Our thoughts are with Dolly and her family during these difficult days.

Therese Goodnow

Dolly so sorry for the lost of your talented brother may He rest in peace

Heidi Eldred

So sorry for your loss prayers and Gods Blessing for your family and friends!

Nancy Ratcliff

So sorry for your family’s loss, Dolly ! ..I enjoyed one of Randy’s shows when visiting Dollywood years ago. ..Prayers for you and your family.

Carol Murray Smith

Condolences to you Dolly & families. So sorry for your loss. Your brother is resting in the loving arms of Jesus. Prayers for God’s comfort to you .❤🙏



Charlotte Bell

So sorry Dolly. We saw him sing several times! He was great!

Helen Roemer

SO SORRY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY’S LOSS….. MAY HE REST IN PEACE……

Offering Dolly Parton our condolences. We are sorry for her loss. May her brother Randy Rest in Peace.

Lynda Pooser

Sorry for your loss Dolly Parton may he rest in peace. God be with the family and friends.

Susan Garrett

So sorry for your loss many prayers heaven received a singing angel today .

Izzy Rey Ortiz

Great country Dude. Great to have met spent a little too long with Randy. At Dewayne Abbigaes Country Palace.. had a terrific “dolor de cabeza” next day… During Kenny Rogers& Sis Dolly concert… R. I. P.

Gloria Primm

So sorry for your loss. God is taking g care of him now. And God is taking care of your family.

Linda Belle Lloyd Arfman

So sorry for your loss its wonderful that as a family you know he is in a better place amen xx