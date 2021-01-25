Randy Peters Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hall of Fame inductee, Randy Peters has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

2017 @iatfcc Hall of Fame inductee, Randy Peters, Davenport Central, has passed away. In the nearly 60 years that we have had state meets in Iowa for both boys & girls T&F, only one head coach has led a team to state titles in both genders. That coach is Randy Peters. RIP Coach. — Mike JayTrackXC (@MikeJaytrackxc) January 25, 2021

