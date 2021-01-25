Randy Peters Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hall of Fame inductee, Randy Peters has Died .
Hall of Fame inductee, Randy Peters has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
2017 @iatfcc Hall of Fame inductee, Randy Peters, Davenport Central, has passed away. In the nearly 60 years that we have had state meets in Iowa for both boys & girls T&F, only one head coach has led a team to state titles in both genders. That coach is Randy Peters. RIP Coach.
— Mike JayTrackXC (@MikeJaytrackxc) January 25, 2021
Mike JayTrackXC @MikeJaytrackxc 2017 @iatfcc Hall of Fame inductee, Randy Peters, Davenport Central, has passed away. In the nearly 60 years that we have had state meets in Iowa for both boys & girls T&F, only one head coach has led a team to state titles in both genders. That coach is Randy Peters. RIP Coach.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.