Randy Robinson Death -Dead – Obituary : FWFD Captain Randy Robinson has Died .
FWFD Captain Randy Robinson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
We extend our deepest condolences to the family of FWFD Captain Randy Robinson as he lost a long, difficult battle with Covid-19.
Captain Robinson honorably served the citizens of Fort Worth as a firefighter for 39 years. @FWfirefighters 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/5vpaGe7WOy
— Fort Worth Police OA (@FWPOA) December 18, 2020
Fort Worth Police OA @FWPOA We extend our deepest condolences to the family of FWFD Captain Randy Robinson as he lost a long, difficult battle with Covid-19. Captain Robinson honorably served the citizens of Fort Worth as a firefighter for 39 years.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.