Randy Robinson Death -Dead – Obituary : FWFD Captain Randy Robinson has Died .

FWFD Captain Randy Robinson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family of FWFD Captain Randy Robinson as he lost a long, difficult battle with Covid-19.

Captain Robinson honorably served the citizens of Fort Worth as a firefighter for 39 years. @FWfirefighters 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/5vpaGe7WOy

— Fort Worth Police OA (@FWPOA) December 18, 2020