Randy Royal Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal has Died .
Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
JUST IN: Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal has died. News4Jax is gathering information and will bring you new updates tonight. pic.twitter.com/8LVTaGEvlz
— News4JAX (@wjxt4) January 13, 2021
News4JAX @wjxt4 JUST IN: Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal has died. News4Jax is gathering information and will bring you new updates tonight.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.