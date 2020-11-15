Rania Death –Dead-Obituaries : 16 year old Tiktok star dies from progeria genetic disease.

Rania, a teenager with progeria and a social media star, died on October 15 at the age of 16. Progeria is a very rare genetic disease which causes accelerated aging, the life expectancy is approximately 13 years. Rania died at the age of 16, , according to a statement posted online on November 15 . 2020.

The 16 year -old before death was suffering from progeria , a disease that accelerates aging. Despite everything, she kept smiling under all circumstances.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself, then what’s the point?” Rania was 16 — but her progeria diagnosis meant she aged faster than the rest of us. Brut met her a few days before her disease took her. This is our tribute to Rania. pic.twitter.com/xZlAhzg84p — Brut America (@brutamerica) October 23, 2020

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

I am always affected whenever a @Progeria kid dies. I haven’t met any if them but my heart is very close to them. Rest in peace, Rania. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/xOcOB5F5Ze — Kuya Kepz (@kuyakepz) October 21, 2020

Anasstar wrote

Je vois que beaucoup sont émus par le décès de Rania, beaucoup de monde à découvert la progeria grâce à elle. Si jamais vous voulez vous rendre compte de ce que c’est de vivre avec cette maladie, je vous conseille le livre Mon étoile filante de Sabrina Zoubida Durel.

Translated from French I see that many are moved by the death of Rania, many people have discovered progeria thanks to her. If you ever want to realize what it’s like to live with this disease, I recommend the book My Shooting Star by Sabrina Zoubida Durel.