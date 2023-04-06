Ranji Trophy winner Sudhir Naik, who helped Zaheer Khan’s career, dead at 78.

At the age of 78, Sudhir Naik, the leader of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-winning team in 1970-71, has passed away. He had a significant impact on Zaheer Khan’s professional journey.

Former Mumbai cricketer and coach Sudhir Naik passed away at the age of 78. Naik played a crucial role in Mumbai’s victory in the Ranji Trophy in the 1970-71 season. After his playing days, Naik turned his attention to coaching and mentored many young cricketers during his time.

One of Naik’s protégés was Zaheer Khan, who went on to become one of India’s greatest fast bowlers. Naik played a significant role in shaping Zaheer’s career, and the left-arm seamer often acknowledged Naik’s contribution to his success. In an interview, Zaheer Khan spoke about how Sudhir Naik helped him develop his bowling skills and become a more complete cricketer.

Naik’s passing has been mourned by the cricketing fraternity, with several former cricketers paying their respects to the former Mumbai coach. Harbhajan Singh, who played under Naik during his time with Mumbai, tweeted, “Sad to hear about the passing of Sudhir Naik Sir. He was not only a great cricketer but also an excellent coach. He played a big role in shaping my career, and I will always be grateful for his guidance.”

Naik will be remembered as a cricketer who played his heart out for Mumbai and a coach who mentored some of India’s finest cricketers. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered, and he will be missed by the cricketing community.

Source : @FirstpostSports

