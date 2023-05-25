Rapid City water tunnel missing man today : Missing man identified as body found in Rapid City water tunnel

Missing man identified as body found in Rapid City water tunnel today 2023.

The body of Duane Yellow Cloud, 52, was found in a water drainage tunnel in Rapid City, South Dakota, and an autopsy revealed no evidence of traumatic injury. Police found evidence that the tunnels were used as shelter for the homeless population and believe Yellow Cloud was using the tunnel as shelter when he died. He was last seen in December and his heavy clothing suggests he died during the winter months.

News Source : Karen Sherman

