“Rapid Even Heat Steam Iron” : 1700W Steam Iron with Stainless Steel Sole Plate and True Position Axial Aligned Steam Holes for Even Heat and Self-Cleaning Function

Ironing can be a tedious task, but it is a necessary chore for most people. However, with the Professional Grade 1700W Steam Iron for Clothes, ironing has never been easier. This steam iron is equipped with Rapid Even Heat Technology and 1700-Watts of Power, making it possible to cut your ironing time in half. The steam iron is also designed with a scratch-resistant stainless steel soleplate that glides smoothly across various garments, including hard-to-reach areas.

The easy thermostat control and axial steam holes make it possible to select the ideal steam output based on fabric type and keep the temperature at the desired level. The placement, alignment, and size of the steam holes give the maximum amount of steam required while maintaining even heat distribution throughout the soleplate. This feature ensures that your clothes are ironed evenly without any scorch marks.

Safety is a top priority with the Professional Grade 1700W Steam Iron for Clothes. The steam iron has an automatic 3-way shut off system that keeps you safe at all times, preventing accidents and burnt clothes. The new Anti-Drip feature also ensures that water does not drip out of the soleplate at low temperatures or when the iron is not in use. ANTI-CALC prevents mineral build-up in the steam iron, ensuring its longevity and preventing any damage to your clothes.

The steam iron is also designed to be of unsurpassed quality. Each iron undergoes rigorous testing before it is shipped to your home, ensuring that it works perfectly. The steam iron is filled with water and tested to ensure that it meets the highest quality standards. In addition, the steam iron comes with live customer support that ensures that you are 100% satisfied with your purchase.

In conclusion, the Professional Grade 1700W Steam Iron for Clothes is a must-have for anyone who wants to make ironing an easy and hassle-free task. With its Rapid Even Heat Technology, scratch-resistant soleplate, easy thermostat control, and axial steam holes, ironing has never been easier. Safety is also a top priority with the automatic 3-way shut off system, Anti-Drip feature, and ANTI-CALC. The steam iron is also of unsurpassed quality, ensuring that you get the best value for your money. With live customer support, you can be sure that you will be 100% satisfied with your purchase.



