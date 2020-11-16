Rapper Benny The Butcher Shot at Houston Walmart .

Benny The Butcher Shot at Houston Walmart . What’s going on in Texas ? in the last few days four prominent black artist has been shot in Texas , three wounded and one killed. New York’s rap artist Benny the Butcher is the latest rapper to be shot in Texas this few days. First it was MO3 who was gunned down in a freeway while he was driving on November 11, and then it was rapper and dentist Dr. Rose who was shot and wounded yesterday November 13, and the yesterday November 14th reliable sources confirmed to us that Louisiana rapper Boosie was being treated at a Dallas hospital for a gunshot wound. Police sources said he was shot in the leg and his condition beyond that is unknown as of Saturday afternoon. And now today November 15. 2020 we have received reports that

The rapper who just dropped his first ever Billboard 200 charting project – Burden of Proof hit 27 – highest ever for a Griselda member was shot at in Houston, Texas Walmart.

Update

It appear that Benny the butcher made it alive after the shooting incident, a twitter user with the handle @DatPiff posted a video of him boarding a private jet probably back to New York hours after the shooting.

Benny The Butcher is good y’all. pic.twitter.com/u3rHIWTb2f — DatPiff (@DatPiff) November 16, 2020

How it Happened

Houston PD tells TMZ … the New York rapper was in town Saturday and visiting a local Walmart with a couple friends in tow. While they were in their car in the lot, we’re told a car with 5 guys inside pulled up next to them and whipped out guns … demanding their chains.

Apparently, Benny and co. were moving too slow for the alleged robbers’ liking … and cops say one of the 5 fired a round into Benny’s leg, which caused the crooks to flee. We’re told Benny and his friends booked it too, but eventually pulled over and called the police.

The rapper was taking to a located Houston hospital where he is receiving treatment but his condition is unknown as at the time of this report. Police told TMZ the rubbers who attempted to rob him are still at large an investigation is going on to catch them.