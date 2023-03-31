Rapper BTB Savage Dead.

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of rapper BTB Savage. He was fatally shot in Houston and has now passed away. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

The music industry has been hit by a devastating loss, as rapper BTB Savage has passed away after being fatally shot in Houston. The news was confirmed by several sources, including Raphousetv on Twitter, who shared an image of the late rapper along with a heartfelt message of condolence.

Born as Brandon Broussard, BTB Savage was a rising star in the rap scene known for his hard-hitting lyrics and energetic performances. He had recently released several successful tracks, including “Hard Times” and “Back to the Basics,” which had garnered thousands of views on popular streaming platforms.

Many fans and industry professionals have taken to social media to pay their respects and offer condolences to BTB Savage’s friends and family. The rapper’s untimely death has also sparked a conversation about gun violence and the need for increased awareness and action to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

BTB Savage’s passing marks yet another devastating loss for the music industry, which has seen several prominent young artists die in recent years. As the news of his death continues to spread, it serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of life and the need to cherish every moment we have with those we love.

Despite the sadness and shock that surround BTB Savage’s passing, his legacy will continue to live on through his music and the countless lives he touched with his talent and passion. Rest in peace, BTB Savage.

Source : @raphousetv2



Rapper BTB Savage has Passed Away after being Shot in Houston💔🙏🏾🕊️ pic.twitter.com/rMqUhUdWLO — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) March 31, 2023