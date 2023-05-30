Rapper Income: The Earnings, Profession, Age, Spouse, and Vehicles of a Rapper

Ja Rule Net Worth and Biography

Ja Rule is a prominent American rapper, record producer, executive, songwriter, and actor. He has a net worth of $6 million as of 2023. Ja Rule’s entrepreneurial mindset has contributed significantly to his wealth, with several business ventures and brand partnerships.

Ja Rule Net Worth

Ja Rule’s net worth is $6 million, earned primarily from his career as a rapper and actor. He has also launched a clothing brand called Ervin Geoffrey and a liquor company called The Mojito. Ja Rule has also partnered with major brands, contributing to his net worth.

Ja Rule Net Worth Growth

Net Worth in 2023: $6.0 Million

Net Worth in 2022: $5.5 Million

Net Worth in 2021: $5.0 Million

Net Worth in 2020: $4.5 Million

Net Worth in 2019: $4.0 Million

Ja Rule Assets

Ja Rule owns a house in Saddle River, NJ, which he purchased for $1.875 million in 2001. He also owns expensive jewelry, including diamond rings worth $10,000 and a Ralph Lauren watch worth $400,000. His cars collection includes a Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupe, Lamborghini Murcielago, BMW i8, and Range Rover.

Ja Rule Biography

Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, was born on February 29, 1976, in Queens, New York. He started his music career in 1994 as a member of the group Cash Money Click. Ja Rule later changed his stage name to Ja Rule and continued making music independently. In 1998, Def Jam signed him, and he appeared on Jay-Z’s single “Can I Get A…”. His debut album Venni Vetti Vecci was released in 1999 and reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Ja Rule has released six albums under Def Jam Records before leaving in 2005. He took a break until 2011 when he announced his new album “Pain is Love2,” released in 2012 under his label Mpire Music Group. Ja has also performed in films and Television shows, involving “The Fast and the Furious and Law & Order”: Special Victims Unit, and appeared in a reality show named Follow the Rules on MTV from 2015-2016. Despite legal troubles, he remains respected in hip-hop and continues to make music today.

Ja Rule Awards

Source Awards: 2001, 2003, 2004

MOBO Awards: 2002

MTV Video Music Award: 2002

World Music Award: 2002

BET Award: 2002

Teen Choice Award: 2002

NAACP Image Award: 2002

GQ Men of the Year Award: 2002

Ja Rule Relationships and More

Ja Rule married Aisha Murray in 2001 and has three children: Britney, Jeffery Jr., and Jordan. Both Ja and Aisha were baptized as Christians in 2013. Ja Rule’s height is 1.75m.

Ja Rule Top Hit Songs

Mesmerize

Put It on Me

New York

Livin’ It Up

Down Ass Bitch

Ja Rule’s impact on hip-hop culture and popular music is significant, regardless of any controversies or rivalries in the music industry. He continues to make music and remains respected in the industry.

