Rapper Iron Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rapper Iron, who was known in Show Me The Money 3 has Died .

Rapper Iron, who was known in Show Me The Money 3 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

According to police reports, at 10:25 AM on January 25 KST, he was discovered unconscious and bleeding on a flower bed by a security guard of a Jung-go, Seoul apartment complex. He was then moved to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. There is no further information regarding cause of death at this time.

CAUSE OF DEATH

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Tw / Death Rapper Iron, who was known in Show Me The Money 3 passes away this morning. According to the report, he was discovered bleeding outside an apartment complex by a security guard. Our condolences🙏🏻https://t.co/FuLwB76YrO pic.twitter.com/DCBIpekI0a — Malaysian Kpop Fans (@MsiaKPOPfans) January 25, 2021

Malaysian Kpop Fans @MsiaKPOPfans Tw / Death Rapper Iron, who was known in Show Me The Money 3 passes away this morning. According to the report, he was discovered bleeding outside an apartment complex by a security guard. Our condolences Tributes. The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased. Gwen Vargas Alvarez People who die from suicide don’t want to end their life, they want to end their pain Please take Mental Health seriously. There are people who are good at hiding, don’t let the laughs and smiles blind you -Mryna Princess Inn [TW – DEATH, SUICIDE and ASSAULT]

TWO KOREAN ARTIST ANNOUNCED DIED IN JUST A DAY.

earlier, it was confirmed that Actress Song Yoo Jung (from School 2017) iKON’s Goodbye Road, signed under Sublime) just passed away.

and now, security guard found Rapper Iron (Jung Huncheol) bleeding in his apartment. he was immediately transferred to hospital but unfortunately he died.

Idk what’s happening in the world but may they rest in peace. SHAMMIRA MACAWILE

OMG SONG YOOJUNG IN GOLDEN RAINBOW. TOGETHER WITH KIM YOOJUNG HERE. I STILL REMEMBER HER ACTING SKILLS IS GREAT OMG ANOTHER SUICIDE IN SOKOR. PEOPLE REALLY NEED TO BROADEN THEIR MIND IN MENTAL AWARENESS