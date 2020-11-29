Rapper Lil Yase Death –Dead-Obituaries : Lil Yase has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Lil Yase Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Rip Lil Yase 💔🥺 i was applying that PRESSURE when we first met oweee 😍 but in the end it was the friend vibes for me 🥰…
Posted by Lilbaby Kilo on Saturday, November 28, 2020
Rest In Peace Lil Yase, A real trendsetter in the Bay Area and was on a NorCal Classic “Get it in”, among other successful singles. We are ready for 2020 to end already! #riplilyase 😞 @yasemoney600 #allbaymusic
Posted by All Bay Music Magazine on Saturday, November 28, 2020
🙏🕊 We’re hearing that San Francisco rapper @lilyase600 passed away this morning. We’re sick about the news and send prayers & positive energy to his family. What is your favorite Lil Yase song? pic.twitter.com/Wx0DbsL0pW
— Thizzler On The Roof (@TheThizzler) November 28, 2020
RIP Lil Yase. “Pull Up” with Drakeo was a genuine Bay to LA classic, one of the first to really set off the next wave of West Coast rap.
Another tragedy in a year filled with little else. pic.twitter.com/FedCS9sJHP
— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) November 28, 2020
Black lives matter need to matter to other blacks. This is just getting out of control. You were just 25 years old. “Get In Remix” song rocked dude. R.I.P Lil Yase. https://t.co/ura7QhSJ9R
— 🇺🇸 Akon Fenty 🇺🇸 (@AkonFenty) November 29, 2020
