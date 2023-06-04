Zoe The Roasta Oakland Mourns the Loss of Rapper Lorenzo Hall

Zoe The Roasta Oakland is deeply saddened to announce the passing of rapper Lorenzo Hall, also known as “Roasta.” He passed away from heart failure on [insert date].

Hall was a talented artist who was known for his unique style and delivery. He was loved by many in the music community and will be deeply missed. His contributions to the music industry will not be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through his music.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Roasta.

Zoe The Roasta Oakland Rapper Lorenzo Hall Heart failure Cause of death Obituary